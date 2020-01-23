|
|
RALEIGH - Elizabeth "Betty" Bradley Cline, 93, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Waynesville, NC, on December 20, 1926, to her late parents William Alfred Bradley and Ethel Ross Bradley. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of more than 65 years, Joe C. Cline, as well as her brother Richard L. Bradley.
Betty was born and raised in the western North Carolina mountains she loved so dearly. She left those mountains only twice in her entire life, once in 1942 when she was 16 years old to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, and not again until 2012 when she and Joe left their family home of 55 years to move to Raleigh, NC, to be with their children.
She is survived by her children: William Tucker Cline (Val), Jane Cline Yandle, and Joe Steven Cline (Catherine) all of Raleigh, NC. She loved and enjoyed her seven grandchildren: Katrina Jane Yandle, Rachel Yandle Svoboda (Andrew), Joseph Tucker Cline (Meg), Seth Steven Cline, Amelia Katherine Cline, Bryan Maclin Peters, and Campbell Thomson Peters. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Ann Wells, of Brevard, NC, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Betty grew up as a beautiful and fearless tomboy, a member of the softball team, playing the trombone in the school band, and riding her ponies on the family farm. She was an exceptional woman in many ways, but she devoted her life to being the best wife and mother to her family. She was literally a professional homemaker. Her college degree from UT was in Home Economics. She effortlessly ran a household, cooked three meals a day for her family, and remained actively involved in her community, all with children underfoot. Her scratch biscuits and green beans were legendary in Haywood County and beyond. The neighborhood friends knew just when to show up on Saturday mornings for a warm slice of pound cake right out of the oven. Her skills and relaxed approach to cooking are credited with developing the love of food and family among her children and grandchildren. After college, Betty taught Home Economics at Bethel High School and in other public schools of Haywood County until the birth of their first child. Betty was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Waynesville, NC. She was an excellent seamstress who could create anything from whole cloth. You wanted Betty Cline on your team, whatever it was. She was an accomplished golfer with the most "holes in one" in the family, and she even brought home a coveted state championship in the NC Senior Women's Golf League in 1994. She was physically active and a worthy competitor. She made and maintained good friendships throughout her life wherever she was. Her hometown bridge club continued to meet for more than 50 years. She kept in touch with her best college friends all across the country. She never tired of hosting extended family and friends in the warmth of the home she created.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The First United Methodist Church, Waynesville, NC https://fumc-waynesville.com.
Online condolences at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Raleigh, https://www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 23, 2020