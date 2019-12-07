|
Ms. Betty Blanton Daves, 76 of Padgett Road, Shelby passed away, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born June 5, 1943 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Cletus M. Blanton and Alma Roberts Blanton. Mrs. Daves previously worked at Fiber Industries, Kemet and Shelby's Children Clinic. She was an active member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church until her health declined. Mrs. Daves enjoyed working the annual BBQ at Sandy Plains Baptist Church and Come to Bethlehem.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Douglas Wilson Daves; two sons, Douglas Daves, Jr. and Derek Daves.
Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn Turner of Cherryville and Amy Smith and husband, Derrell of Shelby; sister-in-law, Lynn Daves; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great, nephews.
Visitation will be 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, Sunday at Sandy Plains Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be 3:30 PM, Sunday at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Revs. Chase Robinson and Dale Byrd officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 7, 2019