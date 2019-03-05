|
SHELBY - Betty B. Gantt, 88, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at White Oak Manor Rehab in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Mabel Bowman.
She retired from Graham Elementary, and was a member of Second Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh L Gantt; son, Mark Gantt; and granddaughter, Angel Ramsey.
She is survived by her sons, Eddie Gantt and wife Faye of Shelby, and Eric Gantt and wife Deborah of Waco; grandchildren, David Gantt, Audrey Johnson, and Billy Ramsey; and great grandchildren, James, Ella, and Ethan. The family will receive friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. David Costner officiating.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 5, 2019