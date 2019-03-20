|
|
LAWNDALE - Betty Howard, 86, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Born in Cleveland County, on September 17, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Robert L. Leonhardt, Sr and Lillie Bingham Leonhardt. She was retired from Carolina Care Center and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Bill" D. Howard; two brothers, Robert Leonhardt, Jr. & Franklin Leonhardt; and four sisters, Dorothy Leonhardt, Nathalee Hord, Erma Wright and Ruth
Howard.
She is survived by two stepdaughters, Barbara Howard Davis of Fallston and Linda Howard Pruett of Cherryville; three grandchildren, Shane Pruett, Eugene Davis and wife Darlene; and Dawn Conner and husband Paul; and three great grandchildren, Allaine Pruett, Owen Conner and Will Conner.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. At other times the family will be at the home of Linda Pruett, 416 N. Mountain Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Neal Brower officiating.
The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Friendship United Methodist Church, PO Box 219, Fallston, NC 28042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2019