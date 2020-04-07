|
|
SHELBY- Betty Piper passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, North Carolina at the age of 86.
Betty was the daughter of Alva B. Turner and Genevieve (Jane) Krauss Turner. Born in Hollywood, CA on April 23, 1933, she graduated from Hollywood High School. She lived most of her life in California but called Shelby her home for the past 12 years. She is lovingly remembered by her three children, Tim Piper (Susan) of Oro Valley, AZ; Terri Isaacs of Shelby, NC; and Tom Piper (Lori) of Pleasanton, CA; as well as six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her sister Lorrie Garpner (Erik) of Huntington Beach, CA
She served as an administrative assistant in several Department of Energy facilities, retiring from the Lawrence Livermore Lab in California and Rocky Flats National Laboratory in Colorado.
Betty's defining characteristics were her love for the Lord, her compassion for others, and her ability to act on her convictions. While her family grieves over the loss of their mother, grandmother, and sister, they celebrate because they know that she is now in the presence of her God and Lord Jesus.
The family wants to give special recognition and thanks to the staff at Wendover Hospice House, who lovingly cared for her for four months. We would also like to acknowledge the staff of Summit Place Assisted Living in Kings Mountain, NC for their outstanding care of our mother for the preceding eleven months.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date when the current social gathering restrictions allow it. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2020