Betty Jean Beaver Carter, 86, of Polkville, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 29, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Summie Beaver and Annie Edmondson Beaver. She retired from Stone Cutter Mill and was a member of Polkville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Franklin Carter, Sr. and son-in-law, Ricky Sentell.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Bumgardner and husband Dennis of Polkville and Kathy Sentell and friend, Bob Tallent of Casar; one son, David Franklin Carter, Jr. and wife, Debra Cook Carter of Havlock; a sister, Shirley Beaver Grier of Polkville and a brother, S.A. Beaver of White Oak Manor. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Robbie Bumgardner, Leslie Bumgardner Phillips, Hunter Bumgardner, Jamie Carter, Crystal Bracebridge, Annie Sentell, Jessica Robbins, Shelly Brana, Kenneth Carter and Josh Carter as well as 24 great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Carter will lie in state from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM, on Monday at Polkville Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Will Davis officiating.
Memorials may be made to Polkville Baptist Church, PO Box 245, Polkville NC 28136.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC