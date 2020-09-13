1/1
Betty Jean (Murray) Rayfield
1940 - 2020
HICKORY – Betty Jean Murray Rayfield, 80, of Hickory went home to be with her Savior Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She was born on February 21, 1940 in Cleveland County to the late Valley and Blanche Murray. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a long time member of Charity Freewill Baptist Church where she attended faithfully. Her hobbies were shopping, gardening, traveling, and coloring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Sue Murray and Roxanne Nanney and her husband Wayne Nanney.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Harold Preston Rayfield; sons, Barry Rayfield and wife Debbie of Hickory, Brian Rayfield of Raleigh, daughter, Gina Godbey and husband David of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Crystal Lail and husband Jason of Hickory, Preston Rayfield of Hickory, Brandon Godbey of Granite Falls, John Godbey of South Korea, Jenna Godbey of Granite Falls, Keleigh Godbey of Granite Falls; Great-grandchildren, Taylor Evans and husband Thomas of Hickory, Alexis Lail of Hickory, Peyton Rayfield of Hickory, Jonah Rayfield of Hickory, Abbigail Wallace of Granite Falls; Brothers, Jessie Lee Murray and wife Mary of Lawndale, John Murray and wife Deb of Caroleen, Ernest Tilford Murray and wife Leah of Caroleen, Sisters, Kathleen Henson and husband Donald of Rutherfordton, and Lorene Scoggins of Rutherfordton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Simerly officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM -2 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
The Rayfield Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
