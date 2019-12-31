Home

SHELBY- Betty Jo Ledbetter Williams, 72, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Kathleen Champion Ledbetter. She worked in textiles and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved canine companion, Pebbles. She is survived by her loving husband, Hugh Williams, of the home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Lail officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 31, 2019
