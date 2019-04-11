|
SHELBY - Betty Sue Barnett Kendrick, age 88, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home in Shelby.
Born and raised in Ellenboro, NC, March 7, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Fray Barnett and Marie Hamrick Barnett. She spent most of her life in Shelby, NC. Betty was a teacher, retiring in 1991. She taught first at Ellenboro School then completed her teaching career at James Love Elementary School in Shelby. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Ellenboro, Ross Grove Baptist Church of Shelby, and First Baptist Church of Shelby. She loved the church and was always an active member. At First Baptist, she was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, Grace Sunday School Class, Carrie Wacaster Bible Study Group and served as a deacon. Mrs. Kendrick was involved in numerous mission projects and served on a multitude of committees. She loved the church!
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Bobby Joe Kendrick, her sister Elsie Barnett Foster and husband Bob, her brother Loyd Barnett and wife Margaret Pierce Barnett, and one brother-in-law Bob Culbreth.
Betty is survived by her two daughters; Angela Bradmon and husband Larry of McAdenville, Betsy Kendrick of Shelby, and one son, Jody Kendrick of Shelby, one sister, Joyce Culbreth of Spartanburg, SC, five grandchildren, Bonnie Bradmon Covington and husband Jeff, Carla Bradmon, Salem Coolger, Pearl Coolger, and Hazel Coolger. Her nieces and nephews were also very dear. Kyle, John, David, Joy, Susan, Robbie, Pat and their families were special to her.
A special thank you goes to Hospice of Cleveland County with Samantha Yelton serving as her nurse, and for nurses Aleah Addison, Doreen Laurent, Felicia Robertson and Patty Stroud of Helping Hands Nursing Service, who cared for her and loved her well during her time of need. The family will always be grateful.
Funeral Service will be held 4 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 479 Main St, Ellenboro, NC with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 pm until 4 pm in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Christian Service Organization of Gardner Webb University, P.O. Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC 28017, First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette St., Shelby NC 28150 or Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 633 Ellenboro, NC 28040.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Kendrick.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2019