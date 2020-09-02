1/1
Betty Lail
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Dixon Lail, 90, of Shelby, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home..

Born in Cleveland County, on August 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar William Dixon and Hettie Sara Gantt Dixon.

She was a loving homemaker, and was a former member of Hoyle Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lail, one brother, Bill Dixon and three sisters, Jessie Blanton, Lucy Anthony and Ruth Carnes.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Ed and Linda Lail of Shelby, Joe and Alice Lail of Shelby and Tom and Tina Lail of Longwood, FL; six grandchildren, Lisa Donaldson (Jeremiah), Whitney Worsham (Josh), Adrienne Fletcher, Benjamin Lail, Jennifer Christiansen (Jimmy) and Jason Lail (Caitlin), and four great grandchildren, Parker Donaldson, Willow Worsham, Colton Fletcher and Dixon Fletcher.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Jimmy Black officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved