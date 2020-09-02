Betty Lail

Betty Jean Dixon Lail, 90, of Shelby, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home..
Born in Cleveland County, on August 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar William Dixon and Hettie Sara Gantt Dixon.
She was a loving homemaker, and was a former member of Hoyle Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lail, one brother, Bill Dixon and three sisters, Jessie Blanton, Lucy Anthony and Ruth Carnes.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Ed and Linda Lail of Shelby, Joe and Alice Lail of Shelby and Tom and Tina Lail of Longwood, FL; six grandchildren, Lisa Donaldson (Jeremiah), Whitney Worsham (Josh), Adrienne Fletcher, Benjamin Lail, Jennifer Christiansen (Jimmy) and Jason Lail (Caitlin), and four great grandchildren, Parker Donaldson, Willow Worsham, Colton Fletcher and Dixon Fletcher.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Jimmy Black officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
