Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (McLendon) Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (McLendon) Mitchell Obituary
SHELBY- Betty McLendon Mitchell, 81, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Grace Berryman. She was a lifelong member of Shelby Presbyterian Church, and retired from Crawley Memorial Hospital, as an X-Ray Technician. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Mitchell Sr.; and brothers, Fred, Harold, Bob, Mack, and Earl McLendon. She is survived by her loving son, William "Bill" Mitchell Jr. of Shelby. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -