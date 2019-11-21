|
SHELBY- Betty McLendon Mitchell, 81, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Grace Berryman. She was a lifelong member of Shelby Presbyterian Church, and retired from Crawley Memorial Hospital, as an X-Ray Technician. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Mitchell Sr.; and brothers, Fred, Harold, Bob, Mack, and Earl McLendon. She is survived by her loving son, William "Bill" Mitchell Jr. of Shelby. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2019