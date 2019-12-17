|
|
SHELBY- Betty Ruth Jones Price, age 84, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 18, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Dewey Smith Jones and Gussie Beam Jones. She worked as a Registered Nurse for more than 25 years at Cleveland Regional Medical Center. Betty was a life-long member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and enjoyed her church life where she taught Sunday school. She loved spending time with her family at Lake Norman. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters; Wilhelmina Howell and Rebecca Queen, as well as two grandsons Gar Price and Drew Price.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ed Price Jr., three children; Stephanie Williams and husband Lloyd, Lisa Blanton and husband Dennis, and Eddy Price and wife Jenny all of Shelby, six grandchildren; Leslie Kale and husband Ryan, Mitch Blanton and wife Ashley, Michelle Williams, Lloyd Williams III, Patrick Price, and Hayden Price, six great-grandchildren; Taylor Kale, Colby Kale, Sam Kale, Bailey Bridges, Zoe Blanton, Sylas Blanton and four siblings; William Bo Jones and wife Kay, Nora Lona Waters and husband Jack, Linda Martin and husband Nixon, and Dede Melton, one brother-in-law, Steve Queen as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Len Byers and Rev. Eddie Clay officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 N Post Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Price.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 17, 2019