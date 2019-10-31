|
SHELBY- Betty Cline Rich, age 74 of 1139 County Home Road, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on January 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Z.V. and Elsie Wilson Cline Jr. Betty was a member of Pleasant City Church (formally known as Putnam Baptist Church) and Women of the World Sunday School Class. She loved caring for her family and owned and operated J N Rich Camping Outfitters until her retirement. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Jack Rich and a sister, Nancy Cline.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Jackie Blanton and husband Rusty of Shelby, and Sharon Thrift and husband Todd of Boiling Springs; a grandson, Colin Blanton; three granddaughters, Erica Blanton and husband Travis, Kristin Snellings and husband Andy, and Kendall Thrift; three great grandchildren, Teagan Blanton, Cason and Brayton Snellings; a brother, Steve Cline and wife Glenda of Shelby; and Special friends, Doug and Rebecca Carroll of Shelby.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Brian Glisson and Rev. Gary Marburger officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home and other times at the home of Sharon and Todd Thrift, 106 Kendallwood Drive Shelby NC 28152
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Pleasant City Church, 1146 County Home Road, Shelby NC 28152
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 31, 2019