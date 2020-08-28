1/1
Betty Towery
1946 - 2020
Betty Lou Brackett Towery, 74, of Old Stagecoach Road, Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover, Shelby .

Born in Cleveland County, on January 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William Lawrence Brackett and Helen Ward Brackett. She was retired from Jenkins Foods. Betty was an active member of Lawndale Baptist Church, having served as a past deacon, Sunday School teacher, youth worker, and many other various committees. She loved to work in her flower garden and especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Don Brackett.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Dennis Walter Towery, Sr.; two sons, Dennis Towery, Jr. and wife Kathleen and John Towery and wife Jessica all of Lawndale; five sisters, Marlene Allen of Clarksville, GA, Shirley Hord of Shelby, Diane Mauney and husband Harry of New House; Patti Hamrick and husband Mike of Waco; and Linda Blackburn of Shelby; four grandchildren; Jesse Rachel Towery, Perry Towery, Ivey Towery and Jude Towery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm, at Lawndale Baptist Church .

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Lawndale Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Kilby and Rev. John Bridges, officiating.

Memorial may be made to the Men's and Women's Homeless Shelter of Cleveland County.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:30 PM
Lawndale Baptist Church
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
Lawndale Baptist Church
August 27, 2020
A true warrior for Jesus. She will be greatly missed.
Jean sparks
Friend
