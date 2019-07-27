|
|
SHELBY- Betty Barnett Walker, age 84, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mary Black in Gaffney. Born in Cleveland County on June 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James Crawford and Alma Beatrice Camp Barnett. Betty was the last charter member of Landmark Baptist Church. She was a member of the choir and FEW, seniors group. Betty retired from Celanese Corporation after 30 years of service. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Grady Walker; two brothers, Lowell Barnett and Lawson Barnett; and a sister, Boyd Raines.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Beth Rogers of Shelby; two sons, Rusty Rogers of Grover and David Rogers of Waco; a grandson, John David "Chase" Rogers Jr.; a great grandson, Ethan Mullinax, and her loving canine companion, " Buddy".
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Landmark Baptist Church, PO Box 489 Shelby NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Walker.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 27, 2019