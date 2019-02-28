|
|
SHELBY - Betty Jane Ervin Weaver peacefully departed this earth on February 26, 2019, to reside with her heavenly Father and to join her husband, Bill Weaver; her mother, Mildred Smart; and her brother, Edwin Turner, and many other beloved family members and friends. She was a precious, wonderful, and cherished great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister, and wife. We cannot adequately express our sorrow to lose her or how much joy she brought us all. We are so fortunate to have loved and been loved by her.
Betty was born to Ray Ellis Ervin and Mildred Ervin on July 25, 1929, and has always lived in Shelby. She was a lifelong member of Shelby's First Baptist Church. She was a woman of deep and abiding faith who prayed ceaselessly and sought to serve with a Christ-like attitude. Betty was a kind and selfless individual and always encouraged and supported successes of her family and friends. She was truly content to let them shine. She gave of her time and resources and looked for ways to help others.
Betty married John William (Bill) Weaver on August 29, 1947, and they enjoyed a long, wonderful marriage. Betty and her mother, Mildred, were great cooks and caretakers. They enjoyed having family and friends come to visit, and would always open their home to anyone in need. Many happy memories were created at Betty's dining room table, whether eating a Sunday dinner after church or celebrating with loved ones at Thanksgiving or Christmas. Betty cared for her mother and then for her husband, during the last years of their lives in their home.
Betty was the first employee and manager for Dr. John Thompson's orthodontics office and worked with him for 38 years. There, she formed long lasting friendships with her co-workers and patients and meticulously attended to the tasks of running a busy office. She loved getting to know the patients and took pride in recognizing them even years later, often asking to see their beautiful smiles.
Betty's favorite form of relaxation involved all day shopping (even if just window shopping), and she had a special fondness for shoes. She had immaculate taste and loved to purchase clothes for her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Sharon, Robyn (Richard Putnam), and Betsy (Terry Bryant); her granchildren Ashley Putnam (Daniel Saiz), Liz Blanton (Amy Grace); Emily Taft (Lee Taft), Bethany, Fereby, and Will Bryant; and great-grandchildren Crete, Emmie, Gray, Jack, and Peter. Betty cherished her nephew, Edwin Turner, who was like a son, and lived with Betty and Bill some during his teenaged years, and her cousin, Bob Wilson who was like another brother to her from childhood on. She was also survived by nieces, Deidre Slifko and Shena Prince and Rebecca Adkins; nephew, Eric Weaver; sister-in-law, Susie Turner; brother-in-law Ben Weaver (Jean).
Ruby McCluney has been a wonderful and faithful friend to Betty and family since 1996 and we cannot adequately express our gratitude for her love and care for Betty and all of us. She is truly part of the family. Much gratitude is also due to the staff of Life Enrichment Center of Kings Mountain, who loved and provided compassionate care for "Mom/Momma," since 2015. In recent months, Erin Sarratt of Hospice of Cleveland County has been a great support.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Webb Chapel at First Baptist Church, Shelby with the Reverand Tony Tench officiating. The family will be available for greeting beginning at 1:00 p.m until 2:00 pm. In the Ladies Parlor. At other times, the family will be at the home, 359 Hunting Ridge Lane, Shelby.
Please consider sending memorials to Life Enrichment Center, 222 Kings Mountain Blvd Kings Mountain, NC 28086,; First Baptist Church 120 N. Lafayette Street Shelby, NC 28150; Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby NC 28150, or St Jude's Hospital for Children 2101 Rexford Rd #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211, as these were all meaningful to Betty.Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Weaver.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2019