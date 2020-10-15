Betty Wright

SHELBY - Betty Anne Roberson Wright, age 91, died October 12, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab in Clemmons, NC where she was a resident. A long-term resident of Shelby, NC, she was born on August 2,1929 in Rutherford County and was the last remaining child of the late James and Agnes Hamrick Roberson.
Betty Anne worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for most of her life. She married James P Wright in 1950. She and Jim were charter members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Shelby. Some of her fondest memories were of the spaghetti suppers her Sunday School class held to raise money for the church building program.
Betty Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her sisters- Alifair Reep, Earleen McBrayer, Patsy Gray, Jane Campbell, and Evelyn Edwards, and her four brothers,- Britt Roberson, C L Roberson, Joe Roberson, and George William Roberson.
Survivors include her daughter, Britt Anne Wright McClelland and her husband, Mark of Lewisville, NC. There are two granddaughters, Crystal McClelland Wilson (Daniel) of Greensboro and Caitlin McClelland Methvin (Chip) of Bloomington, Indiana. There are three great grand-children- Taylor, Tristan, and Ethan Wilson, and two special nieces- Beckie Huntley and Joan Robbins.
Betty made friends wherever she went. She especially enjoyed seeing her neighbors on Phillips Street and her friends at The Hub, Dairy Queen, and Arnold's Jewelry.
A private graveside service at Cleveland Memorial Park will be held this weekend in consideration of the current pandemic. A celebration of life service for Betty will be held next year and will be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 West Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC 28152 or Trinity Elms Health and Rehab, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012. Because Betty Anne dearly loved treating her family and friends to special Christmas presents, she would also be pleased if you chose to do something extra for someone this coming Christmas.
