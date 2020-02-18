|
SHELBY - Beulah Ann Boone Brown, age 88 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Vanda Hamrick and husband Mike of Shelby, NC, David Brown and wife Paula of Kings Mountain, NC, and John Brown of Boone, NC, grandchildren, Pamela Clark, Jacob Harmon, Ben Brown, Scott Frisbee, Kenny Davenport, Melissa Davenport, Andy Medrano, and Leann Brown, seventeen great grandchildren, three sisters, Bonnie Gosnell of Mars Hill, NC, Bethel Ammons of Weaverville, NC, and Birma Sawyer of Swannanoa, NC, a brother, Wayne Boone of Marshall, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born August 22, 1931 in Maddison County, Beulah was the daughter of the late Lewis and Maude Presnell Boone and was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Nathaniel Brown, two children, Phillip Brown and Vada Davenport, three grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Solomon Brown, and Amy Smith, a sister, Bertie Sams, and three brothers, Jack Boone, Earnest Boone, and Bruce Boone.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, 2206 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC, conducted by Rev. Tim Trexler.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 18, 2020