GAFFNEY, SC- Beuna Pearl Davis McCraw, 100, formerly of 403 Chestnut Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late William Stanley McCraw to whom she was married for 34 years and daughter of the late Romeo Pinkney Davis and Lettie Owens Davis. She retired from textiles, loved cats, word search puzzles and country music. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, NC.
Surviving are a sister, Firleen Davis Holt of Ellenboro, NC; a sister-in-law, Anita Davis of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert Blaine Davis, Roy Finnie Davis and Winfred Dever Davis, Sr. and a sister, Bertha Inez Davis.
The family would like to express special thanks to Hospice Compassus, Dr. Alfred Ezman and his staff, Peachtree Centre, Meals on Wheels, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and her special caregivers, Cathy Richards, Linda Pirkey, DeWitt McCraw, Betty Harrington and Sherri Jolliff.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 27, 2019