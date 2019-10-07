Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Beverly Jean Shuford


1937 - 2019
Beverly Jean Shuford Obituary
SHELBY- Beverly Jean Shuford, 82, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 7, 2019
