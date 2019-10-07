Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Beverly Shuford


1937 - 2019
Beverly Shuford Obituary
SHELBY - Beverly Jean Shuford, 82, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.

Born in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Marie Goodrum Shuford.

Beverly founded Personnel Services Unlimited in 1981, becoming the first staffing agency in Cleveland County. She served on many community boards, including, Abuse Prevention Council Board Member and Volunteer, Department of Social Services Board, Shelby Rescue Squad Board, Women's Resource Center Board, Work First Task Force, Cleveland County Commission for Women Board, North Carolina Association of Staffing Professionals Board, and the Region C Workforce Development Board. She was also the recipient of the Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service, CAVA Community Volunteer Leader Award, Chamber of Commerce Athena Award and Business Woman of the Year, Distinguished Women of Cleveland County Award, and North Carolina Association of Staffing Professionals Hall of Fame Inductee. She was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Newton.

She is survived by her sons, Lee Blackwell and wife Cindy, Tim Blackwell and wife Connie, and Jay Berry and wife Marcy, all of Shelby; sister, Carol Blanton and husband Scott of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Allyson Tejeda and husband Alex, Chip Blackwell and wife Amber, Laura Blackwell, Hilary Berry, Melissa Blackwell, Matthew Berry, Patrick Berry and Cameron Finch; nieces, Sheri Huettmann, Anna Carroll and Lindsay Carroll; and a special "thank you" to her caregivers; Faye, Trina, Deborah and Aleah. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Barden officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Abuse Prevention Council, PO Box 2589, Shelby, NC 28151

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
