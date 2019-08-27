|
|
SHELBY - Billy Hoyle "Bill" Bridges, age 73, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on September 30, 1945 he was the son of the late Hamar Carl and Evelyn Eunice Canipe Bridges. Bill was an honored veteran of the United States Navy serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Marion and AMVETS in Shelby. Bill was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jean Gilreath Bridges; a brother, Donald Bridges; and two sisters, Rachel Bridges Melton and Sarah Jean Bridges.
Bill is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Marie Bridges, Amanda Dawn Bridges Stidham and Maggie Lee Bridges all of Shelby; four grandchildren, Cody Chaya III, Dennis Bowen, Kenny Bridges, and Shyanne Stidham; great grandson, Jaxson Ridge; a sister, Teresa Bridges of Gastonia; a beloved friend, companion of 21 years, and caregiver, Brenda Mitchem of Shelby.
To celebrate Bill's life, the family will be holding a Gathering of Friends, with Military Honors, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will be at the home 1823 Creek Ridge Road, Shelby NC 28150.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: . 1138 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2019