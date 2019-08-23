Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Bill Green
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Green


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Green Obituary
SHELBY- William Joe Green (Bill), age 83, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Peak Resources in Cherryville. Born in Lumber City, Georgia on February 11, 1936, he was the son of the late William Samuel and Lois Marion Livingston Green. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelby. He was a chemical engineer for Fiber Industries for a number of years and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Tech. Bill enjoyed painting and loved wild life. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Green.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Joiner Green; a son, William Joe Green Jr. (Billy) and partner Chip Hoover. of San Francisco, California; a daughter, Joyce Green and spouse Deborah Tussey of Richmond Va.; two sisters, Linda Bell of Camilla Ga., Frances Barrett and husband Larry of Smyrna TN; a brother, Johnny Green of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Will Gilreath, Catherine Gilreath, Andy Kleine, and Sam Kleine; and his beloved canine companion, " Bella"
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now