SHELBY- William Joe Green (Bill), age 83, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Peak Resources in Cherryville. Born in Lumber City, Georgia on February 11, 1936, he was the son of the late William Samuel and Lois Marion Livingston Green. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelby. He was a chemical engineer for Fiber Industries for a number of years and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Tech. Bill enjoyed painting and loved wild life. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Green.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Joiner Green; a son, William Joe Green Jr. (Billy) and partner Chip Hoover. of San Francisco, California; a daughter, Joyce Green and spouse Deborah Tussey of Richmond Va.; two sisters, Linda Bell of Camilla Ga., Frances Barrett and husband Larry of Smyrna TN; a brother, Johnny Green of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Will Gilreath, Catherine Gilreath, Andy Kleine, and Sam Kleine; and his beloved canine companion, " Bella"
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 23, 2019