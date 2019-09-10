Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Bill Harman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Harman


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Harman Obituary
SHELBY- William "Bill" Harman, age 80, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at his home. Bill was born in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1939. Bill was a long time active member of Ascension Lutheran Church. He graduated from Penn State. Bill retired from FMC/Linkbelt after 42 years of service.
Bill was a devoted husband to his wife of 38 years, Sandy; loving father to Tom Harman (Jenn) of Raleigh, Marcia Ferrin (Dan) of Ohio and Craig Comer (Brandy) of Climax; grandfather to 3; great grandfather to 3; and a blessing to many. Bill was a man of integrity, generosity and a loving heart, the world is a better place because he lived.
The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Christina Auch officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service.
Memorials may be made to: Ascension Lutheran Church, PO Box 266, Shelby NC 28151 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or .
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now