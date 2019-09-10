|
SHELBY- William "Bill" Harman, age 80, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at his home. Bill was born in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1939. Bill was a long time active member of Ascension Lutheran Church. He graduated from Penn State. Bill retired from FMC/Linkbelt after 42 years of service.
Bill was a devoted husband to his wife of 38 years, Sandy; loving father to Tom Harman (Jenn) of Raleigh, Marcia Ferrin (Dan) of Ohio and Craig Comer (Brandy) of Climax; grandfather to 3; great grandfather to 3; and a blessing to many. Bill was a man of integrity, generosity and a loving heart, the world is a better place because he lived.
The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Christina Auch officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service.
Memorials may be made to: Ascension Lutheran Church, PO Box 266, Shelby NC 28151 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or .
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 10, 2019