Bill Lovelace
1941 - 2020
LAWNDALE- Bill Gene Lovelace, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, Forest City.
Born in Rutherford County, on June 15, 1941, he was the son of the late Jack Monroe Lovelace and Pearl Annie Holland Lovelace. Bill was retired form Drexel Heritage and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lawndale. He also served in the US Army. Bill was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Pier Rats at the Cherry Grove Pier. He also loved to golf. He loved his community where he was a previous Lawndale town councilman and had chaired the Lawndale Beautification Committee. He would also be excited to see his beloved Dodgers win the World Series.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-four years Patricia Joan Sweezy Lovelace; a brother, J.L. Lovelace; and two sisters, Mozelle Melton and Polly Daves.
He is survived by three sisters, Margaret Goode of Cliffside; Judy Sisk of Rutherfordton, and Linda Kellough of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a special niece and nephew, Janet Lovelace and Don Sweezy.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Lawndale.
The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Keith Sherrill officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will required.
Memorial may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 548, Lawndale, NC 28090 or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043..
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
