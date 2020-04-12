|
|
Billy Forrest Spake, Sr., 90, of Fallston, NC passed away April 11, 2020 at his residence. Bill was born on April 1, 1930 to the late Charles and Ruth Hamilton Spake of Waco, NC
Bill was a member of the National Guard for 10 years, worked for Pepsi Cola for a number of years before 45 years as owner and operator of Spake's Antiques off Hwy 18 in Vale, NC.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Dolly Spake. In addition to his parents Bill is proceeded in death by is his brothers; Charles Spake, Jr. , Jimmie Spake, Glen Thomas Spake, and Harold Spake and sisters; Helen Spake Harvey and Margaret Spake Ross and granddaughter Tabatha Spake Heavner.
Survivors include his brother David Spake along with two children; Billy Forrest Spake, Jr. of Hickory and Ronald Dean Spake of Charlotte; five grandchildren; Erica Spake, Stephen Spake, Krista Martin, Marcus Spake, and Daniel Spake and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mr. Spake will lie in state from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Monday, April 13, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Fallston
A private entombment service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. David Blanton officiating.
In lieu of Flowers the family request donations be made to Fallston Baptist Church, PO Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 12, 2020