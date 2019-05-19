Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Billy Neal Wray, Sr., 83 of Wray Drive, Lawndale passed away, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.
Born September 20, 1935 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Austin Charles Wray and Ruth Neal Wray. He was retired from Butler's Heating & Air and attended Casar Baptist Church. Mr. Wray served in the National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert Wray.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mildred McSwain Wray; a son, Billy Neal Wray, Jr. and wife, Shelly of Lawndale; a grandson, John Hunter Wray and three nieces, Barbara McKibbin, Connie Wray and Sherry Lee.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Monday at Rose Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 19, 2019
