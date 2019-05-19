|
|
Billy Neal Wray, Sr., 83 of Wray Drive, Lawndale passed away, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.
Born September 20, 1935 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Austin Charles Wray and Ruth Neal Wray. He was retired from Butler's Heating & Air and attended Casar Baptist Church. Mr. Wray served in the National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert Wray.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mildred McSwain Wray; a son, Billy Neal Wray, Jr. and wife, Shelly of Lawndale; a grandson, John Hunter Wray and three nieces, Barbara McKibbin, Connie Wray and Sherry Lee.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Monday at Rose Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 19, 2019