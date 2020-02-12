Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Haynes


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Haynes Obituary
SHELBY - Billie Ann Roberts Haynes, age 84, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville. Born in Cleveland County on July 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William Columbus Roberts and Roberta Ann Jackson Roberts.

Billie Ann was an avid member of Central United Methodist Church where she was the church historian, was the Sunday School teacher of the Hoey Bible Class, and taught the children's sermon. A graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Billie Ann became a teacher for the Shelby City School System. She was a member of the North Carolina Teachers Association, and the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

In addition to her parents, Billie Ann is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Townsend Haynes.
Billie Ann is survived by a son, Dusty Haynes and wife Kimberly of Kings Mountain, two grandchildren, Townsend Haynes and wife Jessica of Fort Mill SC, and Blair Haynes of Kings Mountain; one great grandson, William; a brother, Steve Roberts and wife Jeanette of Simpsonville SC.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church, with Dr. Mark L. Barden officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 200 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -