SHELBY - Billie Ann Roberts Haynes, age 84, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville. Born in Cleveland County on July 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William Columbus Roberts and Roberta Ann Jackson Roberts.
Billie Ann was an avid member of Central United Methodist Church where she was the church historian, was the Sunday School teacher of the Hoey Bible Class, and taught the children's sermon. A graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Billie Ann became a teacher for the Shelby City School System. She was a member of the North Carolina Teachers Association, and the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.
In addition to her parents, Billie Ann is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Townsend Haynes.
Billie Ann is survived by a son, Dusty Haynes and wife Kimberly of Kings Mountain, two grandchildren, Townsend Haynes and wife Jessica of Fort Mill SC, and Blair Haynes of Kings Mountain; one great grandson, William; a brother, Steve Roberts and wife Jeanette of Simpsonville SC.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church, with Dr. Mark L. Barden officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 200 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 12, 2020