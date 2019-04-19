Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Billie Washburn
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Life Enrichment Center
BOILING SPRINGS - Billie Falls Washburn, age 86, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. Born in Durham County on September 2, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Andy Burgon and Helen Quarrier Smith Falls Sr. Mrs. Washburn was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church where she was treasurer for a number of years, taught Sunday School, Training Union and other committees. She enjoyed gardening and being with family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Washburn is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gene Washburn, a daughter, Andrea Jo Washburn Hawkins; a grandson, William Louis Nanney; a brother, A. B. Falls Jr.; and two sisters, Betty Hardin and Sarah Webb.

Mrs. Washburn is survived by a son, Dr. H. Gene "Rusty" Washburn Jr and wife Yvetta of Rutherfordton.; two daughters, Charlene Washburn of Belmont and Sherry Washburn O'Shields and husband Brian of Shelby; four grandchildren, Corey Washburn, Sammie Washburn, Eastman O'Shields, and Carmen O'Shields.

Funeral service with will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Keith McKinney and Rev. Bonnie Doughtie officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Life Enrichment Center.

Memorials can be made to: Gardner Webb University PO Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC 28017

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Washburn

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2019
