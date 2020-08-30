Billy Edwin Ware, 87, of Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on June 9, 1933, he was the son of the late William Hunter Ware and Ocie Bell Ware. He was a retired carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Ware.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Ware of Kings Mountain; a daughter, Tina Broome of Kings Mountain and two grandchildren, Nicholas Broome and Christian Broome.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.