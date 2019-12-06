|
|
SHELBY- Billy Randy Crocker, age 78, drove his last trip on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 which led him to the Pearly Gates of Heaven. His enormous heart, his laughter, and jokes will be significantly missed by many.
Being a life-long resident of Cleveland County born on May 4, 1941, he was one of the seven sons of the late James B. Crocker and Myrtle Harris Crocker. Going by the handle "Daffy Duck", Bill worked as a truck driver for Carolina Freight for many years and later retired from Holland in 2009. Bill drove well over three million miles over his 32 years of service and received many safety awards and accolades from Raleigh. After retirement, so as not to drive Barbara crazy, he drove for many car dealerships in Shelby. In addition to delivering vehicles, he delivered flowers for a while. Always with a joke, he informed the customers the he was the "blooming idiot" for Briarpatch Greenhouse.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of more than forty years Barbara T. Crocker, six brothers; J.B. Tommy, Carl, David, Bobby, and Bubby and one sister, Mary, one son Ronnie D. Crocker and a special brother-in-law Joe B. Porter
To memorialize his life he leaves behind his daughter Sharon Crocker of Shelby, and one sister Martha C. Porter, one granddaughter Faron Y. Muskelly and husband Tony, three grandsons Landon Crocker, Joshua Crocker and Jake Crocker as well as one great-granddaughter, Indigo R. Muskelly, also left behind to cherish his memory is his "sweetheart" Deloris Austin, sisters-in-law Joan Gettys and husband Flay, Doris Williamson and husband Richard as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A heartfelt and special thanks to those at Hospice Wendover, you filled his last days with love and tenderness. May you all continue blessing those in need of comfort.
Join us for an uplifting celebration of his life to be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Aubrey Folk officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the in his loving memory: www.donate3.cancer.org or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Our hearts are truly broken as our journey continues on, No jokes, no laughter, no pranks, when calling on the phone. Your light continues.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Crocker.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2019