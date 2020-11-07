SHELBY - Billy Joe Hoyle, 91, in the comfort of his earthly home, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born April 25, 1929 in Cleveland County, Bill was the son of the late Clarence Pinkney Hoyle and Flavie Olivia Costner Hoyle Small. He was a faithful member of Fallston Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon, and enjoyed participation in the Visitation Outreach program, visiting church members with a group of his friends each week.
He met the love of his life Nancy Jean Hoyle, during his Junior year at Fallston High School. They were engaged on the evening of her high school graduation. Bill joined the US Army in 1951 during the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Forgoing their plans to marry after his discharge in a couple of years, Bill and Nancy were married on his first seven-day leave on March 31, 1951 and remained lovingly committed to one another for 69 years.
He worked for A&P Grocery Stores in both Shelby and Gastonia for 42 years and retired at the age of 63. The family valued annual vacations together, creating lasting memories.
Bill excelled in his lifelong commitment to be a devoted husband to Nancy, loving father to Sandra Lee Crawford and Kevin Hoyle, and doting grandfather to Brooke Lee Hardin (Clint) and great-grandfather to Roan Hardin all of whom survive along with three sisters; Martha Hamrick (James), Marjorie Greene and Lois Smith. He found great satisfaction in many of life's simple pleasures. He enjoyed tending to his annual garden; mowing grass; tinkering in his backyard building; rabbit and bird hunting; fishing; playing card games with Nancy and friends; watching the Braves; laughing at HeeHaw, Fred Sanford and Vicki Lawrence. Most of all he loved being with his family and friends.
Bill will be sorely missed, but we take comfort in knowing he is with his Savior and are grateful for the blessing of his life. His day-to-day living reflected his devout faith, strong work ethic, and dedication to others; as his family, we will do our best to make him proud and continue his legacy until we are joined together again.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caring staff of Hospice in particular, Whitney and Summer, and his devoted Helping Hands caregiver Vanessa Simpson, or as Bill called her, "Vesta".
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. David Blanton and Rev. Tim Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Fallston Baptist Church PO Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042.
