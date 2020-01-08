Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Billy Lowery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Lowery


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Lowery Obituary
SHELBY - Billy C. Lowery, age 85, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on October 2, 1934, he was the son of the late William Minor and Lois Edwards Lowery. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Grover . Bill worked at FMC for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Wagon Wheel club where he enjoyed Square Dancing. Bill enjoyed woodworking and gardening. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Lowery; a brother, J. L. Lowery.

Bill is survived by his two daughters, Robin Brittian and husband Kelly of Shelby, and Sherry Lowery of Shelby; two grandchildren, Angela Brown and Richard Carpenter.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taule officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Lowery.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -