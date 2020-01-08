|
SHELBY - Billy C. Lowery, age 85, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on October 2, 1934, he was the son of the late William Minor and Lois Edwards Lowery. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Grover . Bill worked at FMC for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Wagon Wheel club where he enjoyed Square Dancing. Bill enjoyed woodworking and gardening. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Lowery; a brother, J. L. Lowery.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Robin Brittian and husband Kelly of Shelby, and Sherry Lowery of Shelby; two grandchildren, Angela Brown and Richard Carpenter.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taule officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Lowery.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 8, 2020