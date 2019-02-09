Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Billy Neal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Grover Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Epworth Building at Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Neal


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Neal Obituary
SHELBY - Billy "Bill" Berryman Neal, age 79, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cherokee County on July 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Edgar Steven and Grace Ivester Neal. Bill was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where he served as the secretary and co-coordinator of the recreation committee for the of the Bayliss Sunday School Class. He retired as a Supervisor for the City of Shelby and also as director of Security for the Cleveland Community College. Bill served seven years in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling to Emerald Isle and Cherokee and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by a sister, Sue Hancock; and canine companion "Ridge"

Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Louise Harry Neal; mother-in-law, Katherine Harry of Shelby; a daughter, Margot Alexander and husband David of Shelby; a grandson, Trevor Alexander; a sister, Faye Wylie and husband John of Blacksburg SC.; and canine companion, " Miley".

Graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grover Cemetery with Rev. Randy Blanton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Epworth Building at Aldersgate United Methodist Church from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby NC 28152 .

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Neal.

Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmblinartonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now