|
|
SHELBY - Billy "Bill" Berryman Neal, age 79, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cherokee County on July 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Edgar Steven and Grace Ivester Neal. Bill was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where he served as the secretary and co-coordinator of the recreation committee for the of the Bayliss Sunday School Class. He retired as a Supervisor for the City of Shelby and also as director of Security for the Cleveland Community College. Bill served seven years in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling to Emerald Isle and Cherokee and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by a sister, Sue Hancock; and canine companion "Ridge"
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Louise Harry Neal; mother-in-law, Katherine Harry of Shelby; a daughter, Margot Alexander and husband David of Shelby; a grandson, Trevor Alexander; a sister, Faye Wylie and husband John of Blacksburg SC.; and canine companion, " Miley".
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grover Cemetery with Rev. Randy Blanton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Epworth Building at Aldersgate United Methodist Church from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby NC 28152 .
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Neal.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmblinartonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 9, 2019