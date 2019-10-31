|
SHELBY- Billy Roger "Apple" Putnam, age 88, of Shelby/Tega Cay, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on August 1, 1931, he was the son of the late Spurgeon Putnam and Maggie Bridges Putnam. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later worked as an engineer for Southern Bell for more than 40 years as well as being involved in the boating and auto industries. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado and trout fishing with his brother and nephew.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Gene Putnam and Don Britton Putnam.
Billy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie Poston Putnam, Gary Putnam and wife Linda of Lawndale and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service with military honors will be held 2pm Friday, November 1, 2019, in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery Rev. Scott Hunt officiating. A visitation will be held at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Thursday evening, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Putnam.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 31, 2019