SHELBY- Billy Ray Cash, 84, of Shelby passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Wendover Hospice. He was born June 11, 1935 in Cleveland County to the late Merle Melton Cash Sr. and Mable Sarah Procter Cash. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He worked for years in heating and air conditioning. Bill enjoyed watching races and baseball. He loved going to the flea market and going to visit friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Margaret Whitworth Cash; brother, Bob Cash; and brothers-in-law, Nelson Clark and Daniel Parker, Sr.
Survivors include his siblings, Nancy Clark, Barbara Parker, Margaret Lankford and husband, Forest, and Merle Melton Cash Jr. and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Sheila Cash; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Church Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021 with Rev. Wayne Key officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland County Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on July 19, 2019