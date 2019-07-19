Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
112 Mt Zion Church Rd
Cherryville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Ray Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray Cash


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Ray Cash Obituary
SHELBY- Billy Ray Cash, 84, of Shelby passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Wendover Hospice. He was born June 11, 1935 in Cleveland County to the late Merle Melton Cash Sr. and Mable Sarah Procter Cash. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He worked for years in heating and air conditioning. Bill enjoyed watching races and baseball. He loved going to the flea market and going to visit friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Margaret Whitworth Cash; brother, Bob Cash; and brothers-in-law, Nelson Clark and Daniel Parker, Sr.
Survivors include his siblings, Nancy Clark, Barbara Parker, Margaret Lankford and husband, Forest, and Merle Melton Cash Jr. and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Sheila Cash; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Church Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021 with Rev. Wayne Key officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland County Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.
Published in Shelby Star on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now