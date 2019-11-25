|
Billy Ray White, age 72, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Caromont Health-Gastonia. Born in Cleveland County on December 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Norman John White and Essie Tesseneer White. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. Billy retired from the City of Shelby Gas Department after 20 years of service and was a member of Living Light Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Billy is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Geraldine Tesner White of the home, two sons Scott White and wife Leslie of Shelby, Chris White and wife Lisa of Forrest City, one brother Kenny White and wife Donna of Boiling Springs, one sister, Glenda Allen and husband Donald Gene of Shelby as well as four grandchildren; Cheyenne White, Nicole White, Billy Scott White, Weston White step-grandson Alan Watts Jr as well as his beloved canines Nikki and Nia.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Jeff Hayes officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park with full military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Living Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1328, Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. White.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 25, 2019