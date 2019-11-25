Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Billy White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray White


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Ray White Obituary
Billy Ray White, age 72, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Caromont Health-Gastonia. Born in Cleveland County on December 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Norman John White and Essie Tesseneer White. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. Billy retired from the City of Shelby Gas Department after 20 years of service and was a member of Living Light Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Billy is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Geraldine Tesner White of the home, two sons Scott White and wife Leslie of Shelby, Chris White and wife Lisa of Forrest City, one brother Kenny White and wife Donna of Boiling Springs, one sister, Glenda Allen and husband Donald Gene of Shelby as well as four grandchildren; Cheyenne White, Nicole White, Billy Scott White, Weston White step-grandson Alan Watts Jr as well as his beloved canines Nikki and Nia.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Jeff Hayes officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park with full military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Living Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1328, Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. White.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -