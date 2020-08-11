Billy Smith

SHELBY - Billy Dean Smith, 88, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Willow Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation of Rutherfordton. A native of Cowpens, SC, he was the son of the late Clyde and Vada Shehan Smith. Billy served his nation faithfully during the Korean War, in Communications. He worked as an electrician and retired from Gardner Webb University. He enjoyed NASCAR, watching Braves baseball, but most of all, watching his grandson play sports at Crest High School. He was a Mason and enjoyed eating breakfast with his friends at the Pancake House. The family would like to thank his special caretaker, Lakeija Miller, as well as the caretakers he has had at Willow Ridge, for the past three years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Leonard, A.G and T.C Smith. He is survived by his loving wife if 63 years, Margie Smith; sons, Mark Smith of Shelby, and David Smith and wife Gwen of Gaffney; daughter, Sharon Bradley and husband David of Shelby; grandson, Weston Bradley and girlfriend Bailey Bradshaw. A memorial service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Crestview Baptist Church, with Jeremy McSwain officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of The Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd, Forest City, NC 28043, or Crestview Baptist Church, 1090 Old Boiling Springs Rd, Shelby, NC 28152.
