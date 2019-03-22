|
|
SHELBY - Billy Joe Spikes, 59, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of Marie Spikes of Shelby and Robert Jefferies (Annie Ruth) of Grover, NC and was born on September 1, 1959.
He is survived by his two children, Shakkia Joyner (Kevin) of Portsmouth, VA and Brandon Spikes of Shelby; one granddaughter and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday as well as at the home of his mother, 717 Pleasant Drive in Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 22, 2019