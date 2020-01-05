|
|
Billy Ray Taylor, 49 of N. Lafayette Street, Shelby, passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Born September 7, 1970 in Lee County, he was a son of Estelle Arnold Taylor Causby and the late James Gibson Taylor. He was a truck driver for Jamie Leonhardt Trucking and was a member of Wallace Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Walter Causby.
In addition to his mother, Estelle, he is survived by a brother, Darrell Taylor and wife, Krystal of Shelby; a niece, Amber Johnson and husband, Andy; a nephew, Steven Taylor amd a great-nephew, Grayson Johnson
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Mellon officiating.
Burial will follow in Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby.
Memorials may be made to the , 128 South Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 5, 2020