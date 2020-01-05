Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Burial
Following Services
Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Billy Taylor Obituary
Billy Ray Taylor, 49 of N. Lafayette Street, Shelby, passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Born September 7, 1970 in Lee County, he was a son of Estelle Arnold Taylor Causby and the late James Gibson Taylor. He was a truck driver for Jamie Leonhardt Trucking and was a member of Wallace Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Walter Causby.
In addition to his mother, Estelle, he is survived by a brother, Darrell Taylor and wife, Krystal of Shelby; a niece, Amber Johnson and husband, Andy; a nephew, Steven Taylor amd a great-nephew, Grayson Johnson
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Mellon officiating.
Burial will follow in Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby.
Memorials may be made to the , 128 South Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 5, 2020
