|
|
SHELBY - Billy Wray Williamson 70, of 2450 Oak Grove Road, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Cleveland County on June 27, 1948 to the late Flay Williamson and Annie Smith Williamson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM at New Life Christian Church in Kings Mountain.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:30 p.m.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 6, 2019