Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Fallston, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Wray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wray Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Wray Jr. Obituary
LAWNDALE - Billy Neal Wray, Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.

Born in Cleveland County on August 2, 1961 he was the son of Mildred McSwain Wray and the late Billy Neal Wray, Sr. Billy was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his trips to Santee Cooper.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shelly Wray and son, John Hunter Wray.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston with the Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now