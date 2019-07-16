|
|
LAWNDALE - Billy Neal Wray, Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.
Born in Cleveland County on August 2, 1961 he was the son of Mildred McSwain Wray and the late Billy Neal Wray, Sr. Billy was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his trips to Santee Cooper.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shelly Wray and son, John Hunter Wray.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston with the Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on July 16, 2019