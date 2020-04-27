|
Jesse "BJ" Lee Truesdale, 42, of Vale, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Born in Lincoln County, on December 1, 1977, he was a son of Wanda Hoyle Dellinger of Lincolnton and the late Kenneth Lee Truesdale. BJ was employed by Jerry's Auto Haul as a truck driver and was a member of Anthony's Grove Baptist Church, Cherryville.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his sister, Kelly Truesdale.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of six years, Angel Coleman Truesdale; six children, Kaylee Lancaster and husband Tyler Bradshaw of Lincolnton, Skyler Truesdale, Lucas Neal, Christian Jimenez, Haley Jimenez, and Summer Coleman all of the home; three brothers, Curtis Daves and wife Cindy of Lawndale, Shane Truesdale and wife Heather of Lincolnton; and Ricky Dellinger of Lincolnton; two sisters, Fonda Holland of Lincolnton and Tara Daniels and husband, Bobby of Fayetteville; grandson, Kaycen Bradshaw; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anthony Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Dennis E. Bean officiating. The service will be live streamed on the churches website, www.anthoygrove.org, facebook page and youtube channel for friends and neighbors to join in and celebrate BJ.
Memorial may be made to Lincoln County Hospice, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092..
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 27, 2020