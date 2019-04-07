|
|
Blanche Mae Bridges, 86, of Kings Mountain, passed away April 5, 2019 at Testa Hospice in Kings Mountain.
She was born March 28, 1933 in Caldwell County, daughter of the late Charlie and Elsie Price Dellinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Bridges; brother, Andrew J. Dellinger; and sister, Minnie Irene Randolph.
Mrs. Bridges was a member of Patterson Grove Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter; brother, Ralph F. Dellinger Sr.; nieces, Kathy W. Dellinger, Debbie Blanton, and Nancy Randolph Belk; nephews, Ralph F. Dellinger Jr., Johnny Randolph, Jimmy Randolph, and Jeff Randolph; two grandchildren; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm Sunday at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Tim Hendrick and Dr. Gene Ware will be held 3:00 pm Monday, April 8 at Patterson Grove Baptist Church in Kings Mountain.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2019