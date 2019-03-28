Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel
Blondzine Torzillo Obituary
Blondzine "Blondie" Watts Torzillo, age 87, passed away at her residence on March 26th, 2019.

She is survived by a son, Greg Torzillo of Shelby, NC.

Born on September 1, 1931 on Pine Street in Shelby, Mrs. Torzillo was the daughter of the late Zim and Nora Brady Watts and was preceded in death by her husband, David Barry Torzillo, a son, David Barry Torzillo Jr., two brothers, Z.W. Watts and Carl Watts, and two sisters, Irene Warlick and Earlene Hughes.

Mrs. Torzillo enjoyed traveling to Maui where her son and her many friends lived. She was the kind of person that never met a stranger. Blondie loved her church. She was a member of Second Baptist Church where she sang in the choir as a young woman.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2019
