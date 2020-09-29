1/1
Bob Buchanan
SHELBY - Robert Edward "Bob" Buchanan, 80, of Shelby, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020 at home following a long illness.

Born in Mitchell County on September 27, 1940, he was a son of the late Clarence Buchanan and Ethel Thomas Buchanan.

Bob spent more than 40 years as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), retiring from Cleveland Regional Medical Center in 2009. He graduated from Memorial Mission Hospital School of Nursing and School of Anesthesia for Nurses in Asheville, and while in school, he met his future wife of 55 years, Martha.

In addition to his civilian career, Bob spent 33 years in the US Army and Army Reserve. He spent a year serving at an Army hospital in South Korea during the Vietnam War, and later was called back to active duty during Operation Desert Storm. Bob completed the Army's Command and General Staff School and earned the rank of Colonel before retiring in 1999.
Bob was a member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church and found joy in books, music and family-both past and present-as he had a love of genealogy, history and research.

Most of all, he is remembered as a kind, considerate person and a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He faithfully supported Martha in her professional and personal duties, never complaining about spending a rare day off on family obligations. His lap was the preferred resting spot for household pets and a tired grandson. Bob always knew that giving his time and attention to loved ones was his most important job-and one he performed so well.

He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Bert, Calvin and Harold Buchanan, Dorothy Trivette, Genevieve Holder and Velva Lou Franklin.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Horton Buchanan; his son, Bruce Robert Buchanan and wife, Amy, of Greensboro; one grandson, Jackson Robert Buchanan; and numerous loved nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A private burial will be held at Cedar Grove Fellowship Church.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Grove Fellowship Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Judy Wolfe, P.O. Box 504, Bostic, NC 28018.

Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Calvin Caunt of Cleveland Internal Medicine-Atrium Health for the outstanding care he provided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home, Shelby.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
