Bob Chadwick
SHELBY - Irvin "Bob" Earl Chadwick, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Massachusetts on December 12, 1934 he was the son of the late Fredrick "Fred" Chadwick and Claudia Boyer Chadwick. Bob was the owner of "Chadwick's Formal Fashions" for 35 years, and prior to that he was a plant manager for Kendall Elastics. He was a true entrepreneur and had a hand in founding several other businesses, such as Chadwick's Photography and Fallston Dry Cleaning among others. Bob was a faithful member of Westview Baptist Church where he served in several capacities and participated in missions in both Africa and Honduras. He was former president of the Boys and Girls Club where he was a founding, current, and the longest serving board member. He was also the former Chief and Rescue Diver for the Shelby Volunteer Rescue Squad, and a long-time volunteer for both Hospice of Cleveland County and the American Red Cross.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children; Karen Rae Chadwick and Tammy Chadwick Canipe, two brothers; Freddie and Raymond Chadwick as well as two sisters, Lee Paull and Dorothy Chadwick.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Etta Mae Jones Chadwick and their four children; Donna Gurley and husband Bob of Morganton and their children; Leslie Pagliari and husband Kevin, Travis and wife Deanna and Trent Ridings. Brenda Bell and husband Steve of Kings Mountain and their son Bradley Spake. Bruce Chadwick and wife Anne of Greenville, NC and their son Payton Chadwick. David Chadwick of Shelby and his children Lilly and Reynolds Chadwick. Karen's children Nora, Tyrell, Alisa, and Ciara Wilson, and Tammy's son Michael Canipe as well as numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and one niece Robin Paull of Rhode Island.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park with Dr. Rick Bowling officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to Westview Baptist Church 500 Melody Lane, Shelby NC 28152, Cleveland County Boys and Girls Club PO Box 2001 Shelby NC 28151 or Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Bob is now now walking and talking with Jesus and has had a grand reunion wit many relatives and friends who had gone on before. He is in perfect health and is the happiest that he has ever been. Hopefully the jokes he is likely telling in Heaven are better than the ones he told while here on earth. Etta and family you will see Bob again when your time comes to go, never more to part. And God will get you thru this very difficult time.
Roy Burrus
Friend
