SPINDALE - Our beloved Robert (Bob) Hensley, 71 of Spindale, NC, went home to be with Jesus on Monday May 18, 2020. Bob was surrounded by his family and close friends at Hospice. He was preceded through the Heavenly Gates by his parents Jason Claude (JC) and Ruth Marie Ruppe Hensley.
Left to cherish his memory are his aunt Grace Ruppe of Forest City, many cousins, and children he had claimed as his nieces and nephews.
Bob was a lifelong member of Spencer Baptist Church. He was an active member there until his health started failing. He held many positions there including teaching Sunday School. Bob spoke many times of the joy this group gave him.
Bob enjoyed traveling whether it was with his friends or with his church. He also enjoyed Rook time with the family and spending time with the children.
Bob was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Social Work. Bob was an avid Tar Heel fan! He loved his years at UNC Chapel Hill.
He spent his life using these degrees to their fullest in North Carolina and helping with childcare and families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Home of Cleveland County, P.O. Box 2053, Shelby, NC 28151.
A private service for the family will be held 11 A.M., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spencer Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Caldwell officiating. The general public is welcome to participate remotely by viewing the service on the church's Facebook live feed. Online condolences may be made at ww.crowemortuary.com.
Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Robert Hensley.
Published in Shelby Star on May 21, 2020