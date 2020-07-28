LAWNDALE - James Robert "Bob" Horn, age 87, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on November 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Daniel Thurman and Martha Madeline Simmons Horn. Bob was a member of Zion Baptist Church where he served as a former Deacon, played church softball, member of the Brotherhood, and helped with the seasonal Fish Fry. He was a self employed farmer. Bob was on the Board of Directors with the Polkville Volunteer Fire Department, Board of Directors of Farmers Mutual Insurance in Shelby. He enjoyed playing basketball with his boys, farming with his friends, and had a great love for animals.
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Cline Horn; three sons, Mark Horn and wife Cindy, Harvey Horn and wife Anzie and Frank Horn and wife Anita all of Lawndale; a brother, Bill Horn of Shelby; Luke Horn and wife Deanne, Daniel Horn, Emerald Rabb and husband CJ, Ashley Curry and husband Nate, Heather Watts, Brittney Gaines and husband Robbie, Tori Seagle and husband Jay; 11 great grandchildren; special friends, Leonard Fletcher and wife Kathi of Shelby and Jim Lattimore and wife Cherie of Lawndale; also special caregivers, Kia Laney and Laura Walker.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Storie officiating. Mr. Horn will lie in state in the sanctuary from 10:00am until 11:00 am an hour before the graveside service. The family will receive friends at the home after 3:00pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Zion Baptist Church, 525 W. Zion Church Road, Shelby NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com