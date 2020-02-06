|
|
SHELBY - Bob Kendrick Roberts, age 83, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina on July 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Columbus Elgin and Willie Sue Borders Roberts Kaczynski.
Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at Albuquerque, NM in 1954. He served at San Diego, and North Charleston Naval Weapons Station, and was a member of the Marine Corp Chorus. In 1958 Bob left the Marines. Later in 1958, Bob joined the U.S. Army in Charleston, SC. He served in Germany, two tours in Vietnam, and one tour in Korea and taught in the ROTC programs at Oklahoma State University and Kansas State College of Pittsburg. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Silver Star, and 3 Bronze Stars. After retiring from the military, Bob worked as an EMT for Val Verde CO, Texas, a carpenter for Todd Joyner Construction, Clinton, Oklahoma and then he was superintendent of All Minerals corporation, Clinton, Oklahoma, after that he worked security for Trinity Industries, Dallas, Texas, Finally Bob drove truck for MJ Design trucking company, Dallas, Texas. Bob retired in 1996 and moved to Cleveland County.
While in Charleston South Carolina in 1964, Bob joined Hamilton Masonic Lodge #332 A. F. & A. M. and became a member of Scottish Rite in 1985 while in Oklahoma . After he retired to Cleveland County, he joined Friendship Masonic Lodge #388 A. F. & A. M. in 2008 .He was a member of Hejas Shrine and a lifetime member of the Chesnee Shrine Club. Later he became a member of the Oasis Shrine and the Piedmont Shrine Club. Bob was also a member of Camp Call Chapter NO, 287 Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Joann Morgan and the Uncle that reared him, John W. Borders.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Roberts of Shelby; a son, Howard Roberts and wife January of Denton TX.; two grandchildren, Adeleine and Henry Roberts; and the mother of his children, Anita Roberts, a brother, William " Bill" Kazenyski and wife Nancy of TX; two sisters, Nancy Johnson and husband Alden of Shelby, and Johnie Sue Roberts of AZ.; a host of loving nieces and nephews, Yuliya Tikhomirova, our foreign exchange student who is like a daughter of Tomsk, Russia, and Jeffrey Lee Rehwaldt
extended family, Kasson, MN.
Memorial services with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends before the service from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain on Monday February 10, 2020 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: - Greenville South Carolina, 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 6, 2020